Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $261.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $264.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

