Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VO stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $261.75. 35,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,322. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $264.44. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.04 and a 200-day moving average of $247.61.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

