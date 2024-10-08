Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Decreased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.73. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $79.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

