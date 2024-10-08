Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,799,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,889,000 after buying an additional 303,514 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

