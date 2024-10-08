Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,799,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,889,000 after buying an additional 303,514 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.73.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Think You Missed the AI Boom? These 3 Stocks Are Just Starting
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Pepsi Stock a Steal Today? Here’s What the Market Says
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers Stock Joins S&P 600: Is More Upside on the Horizon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.