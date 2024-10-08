Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $83,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 406,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,719,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Shares of VB opened at $234.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

