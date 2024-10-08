Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VOO stock opened at $521.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $472.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $509.74 and a 200-day moving average of $495.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $529.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.