Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Cut by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.3% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $280.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $420.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $284.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

