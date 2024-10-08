Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $280.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $284.35. The stock has a market cap of $420.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.