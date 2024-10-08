Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after acquiring an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,912,000 after acquiring an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after acquiring an additional 249,558 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,941,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after buying an additional 180,857 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.19. The stock had a trading volume of 113,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,566. The stock has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $174.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

