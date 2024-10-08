Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $230.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $201.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.86. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

