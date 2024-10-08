Velas (VLX) Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Velas has a market capitalization of $34.25 million and approximately $542,899.25 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00042477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,373 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

