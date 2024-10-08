Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Trading 14.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 162,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 33,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Velocity Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$38.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Velocity Minerals

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project located within the municipality of Momchilgrad in southeast, Bulgaria; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

Featured Articles

