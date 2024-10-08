Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Stock Position Cut by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,841.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Stock Down 0.8 %

Veralto stock opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion and a PE ratio of 29.79. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $112.77.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

