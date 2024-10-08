Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Verasity has a total market cap of $29.18 million and $4.60 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000701 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

