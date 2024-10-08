Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys Shares of 86,900 Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,000. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises 2.4% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned 0.29% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,434,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

