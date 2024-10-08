Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Takes $6.43 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 550,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,000. Vale accounts for approximately 3.0% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Vale by 60.6% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 21,969,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Vale by 395.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,152,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,969 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 3,952.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,343,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,060 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Vale by 110.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,094 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vale by 27.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,853,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This represents a yield of 12.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 64.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VALE

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.