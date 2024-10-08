Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0039

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $65.00 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Verge alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62,080.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.77 or 0.00527856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00105777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00239933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00029469 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00073139 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.