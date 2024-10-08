Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 864 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 33,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 524,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,903,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

