Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.87.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $273.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.91 and its 200 day moving average is $240.57. The stock has a market cap of $197.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $276.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

