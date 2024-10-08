Versant Capital Management Inc Has $10.57 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,840 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.4% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

