Versant Capital Management Inc Has $317,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,004,000 after buying an additional 3,132,960 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after buying an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,698,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 80.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,517 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.92 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

