Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $185.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $190.88. The company has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.