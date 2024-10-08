Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0514 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $13,171.14 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,279.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.74 or 0.00527850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00105544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.82 or 0.00240555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00030695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00073525 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,434,072 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

