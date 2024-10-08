VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1233 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of UITB stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $47.28. 294,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,829. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

