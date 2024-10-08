VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

Get VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. 54,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,864. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.