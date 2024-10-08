VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61.

About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

