Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.23. 4,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,993. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $261.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94.

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.