VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0963 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

Get VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:UEVM traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.33. 1,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679. The firm has a market cap of $187.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $51.68.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.