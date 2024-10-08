VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:HEJD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:HEJD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.
VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HEJD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81.
