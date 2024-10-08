VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CID)

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0931 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

Get VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CID traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.