VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CID)

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0931 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CID traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
