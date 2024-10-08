VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1553 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.26. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $231.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

