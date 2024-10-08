VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0144 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,351. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

