VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:USTB)

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1687 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of USTB traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 108,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,577. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

