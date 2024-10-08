VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0179 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.001966.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,498. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.91.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.

