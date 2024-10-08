VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ CFO traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

