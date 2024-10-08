VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Declares Dividend of $0.05

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0522 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
