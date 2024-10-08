VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1512 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.22. 27,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,114. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,292.82 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $65.08.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

