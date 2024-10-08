VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0482 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VSMV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,363. The stock has a market cap of $127.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $48.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84.

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

