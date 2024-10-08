VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,267. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $288.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

