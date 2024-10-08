VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0683 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance
NASDAQ CSA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.18. The stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $74.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.11.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile
