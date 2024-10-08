VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ULVM)

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1209 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULVM traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.57. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.05. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $58.90 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.99.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

