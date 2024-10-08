VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ULVM)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2024

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1209 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULVM traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.57. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.05. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $58.90 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.99.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Dividend History for VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.