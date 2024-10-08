VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BMDL)

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMDL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0637 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BMDL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $25.55. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94. VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $26.34.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.