VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0648 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GLOW stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.28. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64.

