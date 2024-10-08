Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.70 and traded as high as $13.73. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 163,049 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 27.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Virco Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 209,366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 69,179 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 956.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 86,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78,439 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

