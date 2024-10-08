Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Bought by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCZ. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 1.1 %
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.14.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
