Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lessened by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.04.

Shares of V stock opened at $273.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.86. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The company has a market capitalization of $500.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

