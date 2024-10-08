Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Vonovia to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday.
Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vonovia will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vonovia Company Profile
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
