Vulcan Forged PYR 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.46 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $73.83 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00004184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008286 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00014205 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,776.02 or 0.99959562 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001010 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007330 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006943 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Vulcan Forged PYR Profile
PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.
Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR
