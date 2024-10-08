Vulcan Forged PYR 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.46 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $73.83 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00004184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00014205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,776.02 or 0.99959562 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,831,239.45528762 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.66643923 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $9,282,314.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

