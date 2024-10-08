Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $238.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

