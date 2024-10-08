Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Tops $34.57 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $34.57 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,283,482 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

